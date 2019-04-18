Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ get dedicated ‘Night Mode’ with new update

Though this is less of a completely new feature and more of a user interface change, Samsung’s Galaxy S10 and S10+ now feature a dedicated night shooting mode.
The South Korean tech giant has turned ‘Bright Night,’ a low-light optimized shot the S10 was capable of detecting on its own when the camera is set to auto, into its own feature called ‘Night Mode,’ according to SamMobile.
As a result, S10 and S10+ owners can now activate this feature whenever they want instead of the phone deciding when to use it. While Bright Night and now subsequently Night Mode works fine, it tends to produce noisy, often blurry images. The Pixel 3’s Night Mode remains far superior to Samsung’s offering.
For what it’s worth, the update hasn’t yet arrived on my S10+ but I expect that it will show up at some point in the next few days.
In order to check if the update has made its way to your device, navigate to ‘Settings,’ then ‘Software Update’ and finally “Download and Install.’
Source: SamMobile
