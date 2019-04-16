GoFundMe won’t charge campaign fees on Canadian charity crowdfunding

GoFundMe announced a partnership with PayPal to help Canadians give back to charities in a release on Tuesday.
The crowdfunding site won’t charge its platform fee for donations to registered organizations with the PayPal Giving Fund Canada. Instead, eligible campaigns on GoFundMe will only be charged for payment processing.
“While other platforms may charge platform of campaign development fees, the GoFundMe 0% platform fee means that the only costs to users creating charity or other fundraising campaigns are standard payment processing fees,” read the release. “As PayPal Giving Fund Canada is a registered charity, all donations made to charity campaigns on GoFundMe are tax deductible.”
Already, campaigns from Shelterbox Canada, Rethink Breast Cancer and Canadian actress and producer Jennifer Podemski, who is raising money for Green HavenShelter, a Violence Against Women Shelter, have taken advantage of the new partnership.
“Whether it’s raising funds for your aspirational goals, helping a family overcome a hardship, or supporting your favourite charity, we’re committed to building the best and safest social fundraising tools and most importantly, making them accessible to anyone,” said GoFundMe CEO Rob Solomon in the release.
“We want to empower Canadians to rally support for personal and charitable causes that are important to them, and this new charity fundraising feature allows them to do just that.”
Comments