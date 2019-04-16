Capcom reveals plug-and-play mini retro arcade stick

Capcom is getting into the retro gaming trend with the Home Arcade, a plug-and-play miniature arcade system featuring 16 pre-installed titles.
Unlike the classic systems from Nintendo, Sony and Sega, the Home Arcade isn’t actually a console. Instead, the device is an arcade stick that is shaped like the Capcom logo.
The stick is powered via micro USB and can be plugged into a TV with an HDMI cable.
The Capcom Home Arcade supports two players and comes with the following games:
- 1944: The Loop Master
- Alien vs. Predator
- Armored Warriors
- Capcom Sports Club
- Captain Commando
- Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
- Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
- Eco Fighters
- Final Fight
- Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
- Gigawing
- Mega Man: The Power Battle
- Progear
- Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
- Strider
- Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
The games are sampled from Capcom’s CPS1 and CPS2 arcade boards from the late ’80s and early ’90s.
These titles will be enhanced by a “worldwide High Score Leaderboard” that players can connect to using the Home Arcade’s built-in Wi-Fi.
Currently, the Home Arcade is only confirmed for the United Kingdom. The device will launch there on October 25th at a cost of €229.99 (about $347 CAD). North American release information has yet to be announced.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Capcom for Canadian pricing and availability and will update this article once a response has been received.
Source: Capcom
Comments