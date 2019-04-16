News
Capcom reveals plug-and-play mini retro arcade stick

Move over, retro consoles: here's an full-blown retro arcade stick

Apr 16, 2019

1:36 PM EDT

Capcom Home Arcade

Capcom is getting into the retro gaming trend with the Home Arcade, a plug-and-play miniature arcade system featuring 16 pre-installed titles.

Unlike the classic systems from Nintendo, Sony and Sega, the Home Arcade isn’t actually a console. Instead, the device is an arcade stick that is shaped like the Capcom logo.

The stick is powered via micro USB and can be plugged into a TV with an HDMI cable.

The Capcom Home Arcade supports two players and comes with the following games:

  • 1944: The Loop Master
  • Alien vs. Predator
  • Armored Warriors
  • Capcom Sports Club
  • Captain Commando
  • Cyberbots: Full Metal Madness
  • Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors
  • Eco Fighters
  • Final Fight
  • Ghouls ‘n Ghosts
  • Gigawing
  • Mega Man: The Power Battle
  • Progear
  • Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
  • Strider
  • Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

The games are sampled from Capcom’s CPS1 and CPS2 arcade boards from the late ’80s and early ’90s.

These titles will be enhanced by a “worldwide High Score Leaderboard” that players can connect to using the Home Arcade’s built-in Wi-Fi.

Currently, the Home Arcade is only confirmed for the United Kingdom. The device will launch there on October 25th at a cost of €229.99 (about $347 CAD). North American release information has yet to be announced.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Capcom for Canadian pricing and availability and will update this article once a response has been received.

Source: Capcom

