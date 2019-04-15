Carrot Rewards partners with Canadian lung associations on health campaign

Carrot Rewards has teamed up with Canada’s The Lung Association – Ontario and Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) on a health awareness campaign.
Now, Carrot’s lineup of health and wellness-related educational quizzes includes a series of resources on chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The inflammatory lung disease causes obstructed airflow from the lungs that can lead to heart disease, lung cancer and more. Some COPD symptoms include breathing difficulty, cough, wheezing and mucus production.
Carrot will help inform users of these symptoms and offer support to Canadians on the platform who have been diagnosed with the disease. The app will give tips on how to mitigate symptoms through lifestyle changes and potential medical alternatives while also directing them to additional resources.
As with any other Carrot quiz, users will be able to complete the COPD lessons to earn points towards their preferred loyalty programs, such as Scene, Petro-Points, RBC Rewards and more.
“Our research indicates that more awareness around COPD, including its risk factors and symptoms, is a gap that needs to be filled,” George Habib, The Association — Ontario president & CEO said in a press statement. “Easy-to-use tools like Carrot Rewards can help patients and their caregivers close that awareness gap and lead to more meaningful conversations with their healthcare providers – and that means better breathing.”
“We are committed to finding innovative solutions that will help patients live better lives,” added Richard Mole, president and CEO, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada). “This latest collaboration with the Lung Association and Carrot Rewards will not only help educate Canadians with COPD, but will give them a convenient way to manage their condition – right at their fingertips.”
Carrot Rewards can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Source: Carrot Rewards
Comments