City of Montreal running live expo on dangers of distracted driving

Apr 15, 2019

9:07 PM EDT

The City of Montreal has partnered with creative agency Sid Lee on an exhibition aimed at highlighting the dangers of texting while driving.

The Impactful Reminder expo uses photos provided by Quebec distracted driving victims and families to convert cars into near-perfect replicas of those involved in the real accidents. Visitors can hear each victim’s story by texting the number associated with each car.

The exhibit is open to the public from April 15th to 18th at Place Jacques Cartier.

“Although we all know we shouldn’t use our phones while driving, most people seem desensitized to the issue,” said Éric Alan Caldwell, head of planning, transportation and the public consultation office for Montreal, in a press statement. “We hope this exhibit will incite Montrealers to take action and raise awareness amongst their peers.”

Source: Sid Lee

