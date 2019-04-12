Xbox Spring Sale discounts Xbox One bundles and over 500 games

Microsoft is currently running a Spring Sale that discounts more than 500 digital Xbox One games, as well as various Xbox One S and X bundles.
Below is a rundown of some of the most notable deals:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — $40 for everyone, $32 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 — $47.99 for everyone, $40 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Far Cry New Dawn — $29.99 for everyone, $25 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $49.99)
- FIFA 19 — $32 for everyone, $24 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Grand Theft Auto V — $17.99 for everyone, $15 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $29.99)
- Jump Force — $55.99 for everyone, $47.99 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- NHL 19 — $32.99 for everyone, $24 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 — $59.99 for everyone, $53.49 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $79.99)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $45.64 for everyone, $41.24 with Xbox Live Gold (regularly $54.99)
- Xbox Design Lab (create your own Xbox One controller) — save $10 [April 13th to 22nd]
- Xbox One S Fortnite Bundle (1TB) — $299 (regularly $379) [April 12th to 27th]
- Xbox One X 1TB Console – Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Bundle — $519 (regularly $599.99) — includes copy of The Division 2 ($79.99 value) [April 12th to 27th]
All digital game deals end on April 23rd.
It’s worth noting that several of those listed games are Canadian:
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft Quebec)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (the PC version was handled Quebec City’s Beenox)
- Far Cry New Dawn (Ubisoft Montreal)
- FIFA 19 and NHL 19 (EA Vancouver)
The full list of deals can be found here.
Via: Major Nelson
