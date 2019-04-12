News
Xbox Spring Sale discounts Xbox One bundles and over 500 games

Save on games, consoles and even custom controllers for nearly two weeks

Apr 12, 2019

10:34 AM EDT

Xbox One X

Microsoft is currently running a Spring Sale that discounts more than 500 digital Xbox One games, as well as various Xbox One S and X bundles.

Below is a rundown of some of the most notable deals:

All digital game deals end on April 23rd.

It’s worth noting that several of those listed games are Canadian:

The full list of deals can be found here.

Via: Major Nelson

