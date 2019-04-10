Android Q Beta 2 gets rare patch with unknown ‘bug fixes’

Google surprised Android beta testers with a patch for Android Q Beta 2.
The search giant doesn’t typically push patches to beta software, but this time around it did. According to the patch notes, the release contains a “small number of bug fixes for developers and early adopters.”
However, Google didn’t include details about what those bug fixes are.
9to5Google reports that some users claim Beta 2 doesn’t perform as well as the first beta. It’s possible the bug fixes are related to that.
Further, the bug fixes are part of a new build number — QPP2.190228.023 — and the update is available for Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2 and 2 XL, as well as Pixel 3 and 3 XL devices.
At the time of writing, the update hasn’t started rolling out via the Android Beta Program, but the factory images and OTAs are available for manual installation. You can download those here.
Source: 9to5Google
Comments