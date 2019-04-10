News
PREVIOUS|

Telus brings back $75/750mbps internet plans with $300 activation credit

Apr 10, 2019

2:55 PM EDT

0 comments

Telus on logo

Back in March, Telus offered “special internet plans” on top of a $300 activation credit to some customers in Alberta and British Columbia

Now, the carrier has brought back its offers.

As noted by some RedFlagDeals users, the promotions are only available to new customers and include unlimited data and a $300 activation credit on 2-year plans.

Specifically, users can get Internet 750 (750mbps) for $75/month, Internet 300 (300mbps) for $55/month, Internet 150 (150mbp) for $55/month or Internet 75 (75mbps) for $45/month.

One user noted that existing customers may be able to claim these offers or a comparable alternative by calling Telus’ retention department.

Some existing customers were reportedly able to get Internet 300, Optik TV, Crave TV, $150 credits for $45/month from retention. However, your mileage will most certainly vary on this.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Telus for more information on these offers and will update this article once a response has been received.

Related Articles

News

Apr 10, 2019

4:47 PM EDT

600 MHz spectrum auction raised $3.47 billion

News

Apr 5, 2019

3:43 PM EDT

Telus contacting customers in advance about GPS rollover that may affect some customers

News

Apr 1, 2019

10:46 AM EDT

Cogeco to increase some internet plans by $2 per month on May 1st

News

Apr 5, 2019

12:46 PM EDT

Supreme Court of Canada sides with Telus on business customers joining individuals in lawsuits

Comments