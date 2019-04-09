News
WhatsApp on Android adds new audio attachment UI and previews

The latest update to WhatsApp on Android brings new features related to audio attachments.

The biggest change in this area comes in the form of a revamped user interface.

Now, local audio files will be displayed with duration and size, with a thumbnail on the left and a play button on the right. These controls allow users to preview audio before sending.

Further, users can now tap and hold to select multiple audio files for simultaneous sending or search for specific files by name.

WhatsApp can be downloaded for free on Android here.

These new audio-related features have only been added to WhatsApp on Android.

The most recent update to the iOS version of the app, meanwhile, makes it easier to add contacts by verifying that their phone number is already on WhatsApp before saving it.

Via: Android Police

