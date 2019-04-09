Opera version 60 brings refreshed look, Web 3 and crypto wallet support

Opera is rolling out the newest version of its Chromium-based desktop web browser, codenamed Reborn 3.
Also known as version 60, the new Opera boasts new privacy and Web 3 — read, blockchain-based — features packaged in a refreshed look.
Opera claims its browser is the first major desktop browser to include a native crypto wallet and Web 3 explorer, which lets people make transactions and interact with the blockchain-based internet.
Users can now type the address of Web 3 applications into Opera’s address bar to use them.
As for the crypto wallet, Opera designed it to sync with the wallet available in its Android browser. This doubles as a security feature, allowing users to authenticate Web 3 applications or transactions with their phone’s biometric security.
Further, Opera says it plans to bring the crypto wallet to its iOS browser in the future.
Additionally, Opera boasts several improvements and small new features. For one, the company says it sped up its built-in VPN service. It also added a new currency converter tool, integrated screen capture tools and more.
Finally, Opera refreshed the look of its desktop browser. At first glance, there isn’t a lot different. However, Opera removed the distinct dividing lines between sections and unified the colours of its light and dark themes.
This is most evident in the sidebar and address bar, where everything flows together. Instead of using lines to divide sections, Opera uses different colours to clearly mark different parts of the browser. It’s a small change, but one I think looks rather striking.
If you already have Opera, you can check for your update by clicking the ‘O’ logo in the top left of the browser, then ‘Help’ and ‘About Opera.’
If you don’t have Opera, you want to learn more before you update or you want to check out the company’s sci-fi marketing video, check out its website here.
Comments