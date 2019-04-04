Ubisoft ends toy production for Toronto-made Starlink: Battle for Atlas

Ubisoft will no longer produce physical toys for its science-fiction action-adventure game Starlink: Battle for Atlas due to underwhelming sales.
The Ubisoft Toronto-developed game features an optional toys-to-life system which let players purchase physical models of spaceships, pilots and weapons that can be scanned into the digital world.
Alternatively, players can buy this content digitally, a method which will remain in the game as the toys-to-life element is removed.
“Despite the immense and continuous support from our players, the sales for Starlink: Battle for Atlas fell below expectations,” Ubisoft wrote in a blog post. “Consequently, we recently made the decision to not release any additional physical toys for the Spring update and in the future.”
While toy production is ending, Ubisoft confirmed that it will continue to support Starlink with “new digital ships, pilots and weapons to collect.”
Further, the company promises “a ton of free content to expand your games such as additional missions, challenges and new activities to engage in throughout Atlas, including content that was inspired by community suggestions, such as Outlaw Racing.”
Source: Ubisoft
