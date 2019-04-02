News
North adds Spotify music control to its Focal smart glasses

Apr 2, 2019

8:04 PM EDT

Kitchener-based North has announced that it is bringing Spotify music control support to its Focals sart glasses.

As part of the new software update version 1.87, Focals users can see what music is playing, skip songs, adjust volume and more, all without their hands.

In addition to the Spotify support, the update adds improved transit details by suggesting the quickest travel route. The update brings together route names, stop/station locations and arrival times to help users manage their travels and share ETAs with friends and family.

Source: North

