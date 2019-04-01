Motorola renders show hole punch display and triple camera setup: rumour

An upcoming Motorola handset seems to have taken a few cues from Samsung and Huawei.
A recent leak from Steve Hemmerstoffer reveals an image of an upcoming Moto handset with a vertical three rear-facing camera setup à la Huawei P20 Pro and a hole punch selfie shooter similar to Samsung’s Galaxy S10 — though on the left side and not the right. With Pricebaba, Hemmerstoffer has put together 360-degree renderings of the handset.
Hemmerstoffer seems unclear on which exact phone this might be, however. At first, the leaker said the device was the successor to the Moto G7, the Moto G8. In a follow-up tweet, Hemmerstoffer writes that the render might be a successor to either the Motorola One Power, Motorola P30 or P30 Note.
Here comes your very first look at #Motorola first triple camera phone which I guess will be launched as the #MotoG7 successor and thus, as the #MotoG8 (TBC). 360° video + gorgeous 5K renders + dimensions + few specs, on behalf of my Friends @Pricebaba -> https://t.co/OUmlkuUxEQ pic.twitter.com/Nwc2vwaimO
— Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) April 1, 2019
According to OnLeaks, the device will sport a flat 6.2-inch display. Pricebaba believes the display will offer an HD+ resolution.
Additionally, the phone will reportedly sport a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Furthermore, the handset sports a fingerprint scanner embedded into the Motorola logo.
If this smartphone is the Motorola One successor, rumours suggests that the company will brand it as the Motorola One Vision. If that’s the case, Alibaba believes that this handset will sport a Snapdragon 675 chipset, 6GB of RAM and either 64 or 128GB of storage.
Motorola launched its G7 series back in February.
Source: Steve Hemmerstoffer
Comments