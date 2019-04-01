Huawei’s CEO says the company will surpass Samsung sales next year

Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu believes the smartphone and telecommunications equipment giant will overtake Samsung next year, Bild reported, a German tabloid owned by Axel Springer, Business Insider’s parent company.
Yu said the Shenzhen, China-based company will be the largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world and noted that its main competitors “remain Samsung and Apple because they can deliver innovation.”
Yu said that Huawei plans to launch the Mate X foldable 5G-enabled phone soon and said that people want “more and more, bigger and bigger” displayed phones.
“This [phone] will initially be significantly more expensive than our most expensive devices to date. Nevertheless, the demand for it is huge. Also, because the price is so high,” Yu said. The Mate X is expected to be priced at over 2,000 Euros, but the price and availability have not been announced in Canada yet.
Yu said he wasn’t afraid of the Mate X damaging sales.
“There are still many customers looking for affordable smartphones with very good features. The P30 we’ve introduced is for the mass market, the Mate X only for a few top customers,” he said. The P30 and P30 Pro are Huawei’s latest flagship smartphones. Huawei has yet to reveal Canadian availability and pricing of the P30.
Yu did note that the price of the Mate X, and for other foldable phones, will drop in price as these types of phones become more available to more people.
Source: Bild
Comments