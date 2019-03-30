Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Pixel 3a and 3a XL and OnePlus 7 leaks from last week

From Samsung to Huawei, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.
The leaks below encompass news ranging from March 23rd to the 29th, 2019.
Samsung
The Galaxy Note 10 is likely to launch in August with a buttonless design. A new leak suggests the phone will lack any buttons and will instead include touch or gesture-based alternatives. Samsung will reportedly launch an A series handset with the same features.
For more on the Note 10’s buttonless design, click here.
The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will likely feature an Iris colour variant. It’s unclear what exactly the colour will look like. Iris can represent a deep royal blue with a tint of purple and one that resembles the colour of the iris flower.
For more on the iris Pixel 3a and 3a XL, click here.
OnePlus 7
The latest leak about the OnePlus 7 indicates that the phone will launch in May, with a faster pop-up selfie camera. The leaker adds that the pop-up camera will be faster than Oppo’s and Vivo’s handsets. Additionally, the phone will reportedly come in new colours.
For more on the OnePlus 7, click here.
Apple
A new Apple leak suggests that the iPhone XS second generation will feature a triple rear-facing shooter setup in a horizontal facing triangular shape.
For more on the iPhone XS second generation, click here.
Comments