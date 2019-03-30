News
PREVIOUS|

Here are the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Pixel 3a and 3a XL and OnePlus 7 leaks from last week

Mar 30, 2019

9:23 AM EDT

0 comments

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

From Samsung to Huawei, here’s a breakdown of almost every smartphone leak from the last few days.

The leaks below encompass news ranging from March 23rd to the 29th, 2019.

Samsung

The Galaxy Note 10 is likely to launch in August with a buttonless design. A new leak suggests the phone will lack any buttons and will instead include touch or gesture-based alternatives. Samsung will reportedly launch an A series handset with the same features.

For more on the Note 10’s buttonless design, click here.

Google

The Pixel 3a and 3a XL will likely feature an Iris colour variant. It’s unclear what exactly the colour will look like. Iris can represent a deep royal blue with a tint of purple and one that resembles the colour of the iris flower.

For more on the iris Pixel 3a and 3a XL, click here.

OnePlus 7

The latest leak about the OnePlus 7 indicates that the phone will launch in May, with a faster pop-up selfie camera. The leaker adds that the pop-up camera will be faster than Oppo’s and Vivo’s handsets. Additionally, the phone will reportedly come in new colours.

For more on the OnePlus 7, click here.

Apple

A new Apple leak suggests that the iPhone XS second generation will feature a triple rear-facing shooter setup in a horizontal facing triangular shape.

For more on the iPhone XS second generation, click here.

Related Articles

News

Mar 5, 2019

12:35 PM EDT

Aston Martin’s hypercar replacing infotainment systems with smartphones

News

Mar 29, 2019

10:42 AM EDT

iOS and Android app spending to reach $156 billion by 2023: report

News

Mar 1, 2019

10:32 AM EDT

Waterloo residents to get local emergency alert system

News

Mar 29, 2019

5:03 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S8 series and Note 8 on Rogers to get Android Pie April 1st

Comments