Instagram testing fast-forward and rewind feature for videos

Instagram is testing out a seek bar for videos, according to Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), a frequent discoverer of unreleased app features.
The seek bar gives users the ability to fast-forward or rewind videos manually.
Instagram is testing video seekbar pic.twitter.com/gyIZZhrh2y
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 27, 2019
This would be a useful addition, as people normally have to wait for an Instagram video to finish before rewatching it.
It’s a bit odd that this feature hasn’t been included yet, as users can scrub through IGTV, the social media platform long-form video hub.
However, this seek bar is only exclusive to posts. As a result, users can’t scrub through Instagram ‘stories.’
It’s important to mention that this feature has been tested in the past by Instagram.
For example, Jimmy Beck (@theJBECK), Arby’s Digital and Social Media Supervisor, discovered it in January 2018.
Stumbled across the fact that you can now fast forward & rewind Instagram videos last night. Simply press & hold on the screen then move your finger. Don’t think this has been out long. #Social pic.twitter.com/r60IhF2IT2
— Jimmy Beck (@theJBECK) January 23, 2018
Therefore, just because Instagram is testing video scrubbing doesn’t mean that this will end up being a permanent feature.
Source: The Verge Via: Jane Manchun Wong
