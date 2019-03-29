News
PREVIOUS|

Instagram testing fast-forward and rewind feature for videos

If Instagram keeps this feature, it'll eliminate the pain of rewatching videos just to get to a certain point

Mar 29, 2019

10:39 AM EDT

0 comments

Instagram on the OnePlus 6T

Instagram is testing out a seek bar for videos, according to Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane), a frequent discoverer of unreleased app features.

The seek bar gives users the ability to fast-forward or rewind videos manually.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This would be a useful addition, as people normally have to wait for an Instagram video to finish before rewatching it.

It’s a bit odd that this feature hasn’t been included yet, as users can scrub through IGTV, the social media platform long-form video hub.

However, this seek bar is only exclusive to posts. As a result, users can’t scrub through Instagram ‘stories.’

It’s important to mention that this feature has been tested in the past by Instagram.

For example, Jimmy Beck (@theJBECK), Arby’s Digital and Social Media Supervisor, discovered it in January 2018.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Therefore, just because Instagram is testing video scrubbing doesn’t mean that this will end up being a permanent feature.

Source: The Verge Via: Jane Manchun Wong

Related Articles

News

Nov 22, 2017

9:06 PM EDT

Instagram now allows you to request to join friends’ live videos

News

Mar 21, 2019

1:21 PM EDT

Facebook admits it stored ‘hundreds of millions’ accounts improperly, no account was ...

News

May 7, 2018

1:23 PM EDT

Facebook and Instagram videos now playable within Whatsapp

News

Mar 13, 2019

1:26 PM EDT

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for some users [Update: back up]

Comments