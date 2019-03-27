News
PREVIOUS|

Telus, BlackBerry, L-Spark and Solace launch Secure IoT Accelerator program

Mar 27, 2019

10:00 AM EDT

0 comments

Secure IoT accelerator

Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) accelerator L-Spark partnered with Telus, BlackBerry and Solace to launch the Secure IoT Accelerator program.

The program will help enable Canadian internet of things (IoT) ventures and provide them with the ability to reach a global market.

Through the program, companies can develop innovative IoT products that leverage Telus’ Global Connectivity and IoT Cybersecurity services, BlackBerry’s secure operating system and Solace’s industry-leading data movement capabilities.

Additionally, participating companies will have access to business mentoring from L-Spark, along with all other benefits included with regular L-Spark acceleration programs, like access to its extensive SaaS, cloud and IoT technology community.

Further, companies that participate in the four-month program will receive exclusive access to LTE-M software development kits (SDKs) from the corporate partners, as well as technical mentoring from Telus, BlackBerry and Solace.

The Secure IoT Accelerator program is accepting applications from “growth-stage” companies developing IoT products in automotive, healthcare, smart home and building, retail and supply chain management, logistics and fleet management, natural resources or asset management industries, among others.

Ideal program applicants must have a Canadian headquarters, plus the team and financial capacity required to complete projects during the accelerator’s four-month length.

To learn more about the program or apply to it, check out its website here.

Image credit: L-Spark

Related Articles

Business

Feb 28, 2019

9:05 PM EDT

BlackBerry’s Cylance security software wins cybersecurity awards

News

Feb 24, 2019

11:02 AM EDT

TCL announces colourful BlackBerry KEY2 Red Edition at MWC

News

Sep 20, 2018

4:44 PM EDT

BlackBerry, L-Spark partner to bring QNX to more Canadian businesses

News

Mar 26, 2019

4:17 PM EDT

Telus invests $95m to bring fibre, LTE and more to remote Quebec communities

Comments