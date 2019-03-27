Telus, BlackBerry, L-Spark and Solace launch Secure IoT Accelerator program

Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) accelerator L-Spark partnered with Telus, BlackBerry and Solace to launch the Secure IoT Accelerator program.
The program will help enable Canadian internet of things (IoT) ventures and provide them with the ability to reach a global market.
Through the program, companies can develop innovative IoT products that leverage Telus’ Global Connectivity and IoT Cybersecurity services, BlackBerry’s secure operating system and Solace’s industry-leading data movement capabilities.
Additionally, participating companies will have access to business mentoring from L-Spark, along with all other benefits included with regular L-Spark acceleration programs, like access to its extensive SaaS, cloud and IoT technology community.
Further, companies that participate in the four-month program will receive exclusive access to LTE-M software development kits (SDKs) from the corporate partners, as well as technical mentoring from Telus, BlackBerry and Solace.
The Secure IoT Accelerator program is accepting applications from “growth-stage” companies developing IoT products in automotive, healthcare, smart home and building, retail and supply chain management, logistics and fleet management, natural resources or asset management industries, among others.
Ideal program applicants must have a Canadian headquarters, plus the team and financial capacity required to complete projects during the accelerator’s four-month length.
To learn more about the program or apply to it, check out its website here.
Image credit: L-Spark
