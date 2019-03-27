Google has begun transcribing episodes of podcasts on its platform so that users can search for episodes using keywords and terms, according to Android Police.
The Search company is storing the transcriptions for the shows in the page source of the web version of Podcasts, according to the report.
The transcription covers all of the show’s content so users can easily search and find specific chunks of conversations that they’ve heard before.
Android Police also note that the transcriptions aren’t incredibly accurate, but it should help finding old podcasts by keywords.
The web version of the app is also kind of hidden away, but one easy trick unlocks it.
When you share a URL from the mobile Google Podcasts app, it looks like this – https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cDovL21vYmlsZXN5cnVwLmxpYnN5bi5jb20vcnNz&episode=OWE5NTkxZDQxODI4NGYzMzljNzg2YWRjNTBmOWRmMjI
If you change the beginning of the URL from ‘google.com/podcasts,’ to ‘podcasts.google.com,’ according to Android Police, then you’ll be directed to the web version of the app.
I.e. https://www.podcasts.google.com/?feed=aHR0cDovL21vYmlsZXN5cnVwLmxpYnN5bi5jb20vcnNz&episode=OWE5NTkxZDQxODI4NGYzMzljNzg2YWRjNTBmOWRmMjI
In my testing, it didn’t work with MobileSyrup’s SyrupCast, but either way, this likely means that Google is prepping a full rollout of the web version sometime in the future.
Source: Android Police, Android Police
