Gas delivery company Filld expands to more properties in Vancouver

This company will deliver gas to your car during the night so you wake up with a full tank

Mar 27, 2019

11:30 AM EDT

Filld

Filld is a gas delivery company that started in the Bay Area of San Francisco and expanded to Vancouver in December of 2018.

The company offers to deliver gas at a comparable rate to local gas stations with a $5 CAD delivery fee to its member’s cars at their homes.

Since it launched its services in the Metro Vancouver area, it has begun a pilot program with the Hollyburn Properties in Vancouver.

Starting this week, Filld is offering its services to over 300 apartment units at the Shannon Tower, Nicola Place, Barafield, and Flamingo properties.

“Upon signup, customers will be offered service twice-weekly on an efficiently routed schedule. Filld will text residents when Filld trucks are in the area to deliver fuel, and the only thing customers need to do is reply ‘yes’ to get fuel that day,” reads Filld’s press release.

Every day, the company updates its fuel prices to make sure that users are getting a fair value.

“We look forward to expanding at-home mobile fuel delivery to all Hollyburn residences in the coming months,” said Filld CEO Michael Buhr in a press statement. Therefore, it seems like if this pilot program goes well, the service may expand to other provinces in Canada since Hollyburn owns buildings in Calgary, Toronto, and Ottawa as well.

To find out more about how Filld works, check out the company’s FAQ page here.

