News
PREVIOUS|

Apple Music runs natively on ChromeOS, Android app hits 40 million installs

Apple Music's influence is stretching further into Google's ecosystem

Mar 26, 2019

12:21 PM EDT

0 comments

ChromeOS users can now download Apple Music app natively on their devices.

Apple Music’s update note on the Play Store states that the company has added “support for Chromebooks.” There are a few other updates like “more editorial highlights in Browse,” and of course, “various bug fixes.”

You can grab Apple Music for your Chromebook from the Play Store.

According to a separate report from SensorTower, Android users have installed the Apple Music app roughly 40 million times around the globe.

For reference, Apple released that it had 50 million paid subscribers in late January this year. Therefore, it’s likely that a fair number of these installs are coming from people who are checking out the app or taking advantage of the free trial.

Source: Play Store, SensorTower

Related Articles

Features

Mar 21, 2019

7:06 PM EDT

Microsoft goes behind-the-scenes on bringing Xbox Live to Android and iOS

News

Jul 31, 2018

10:36 AM EDT

Google’s latest Chromebook ad pokes fun at Windows and macOS

News

Feb 11, 2019

6:38 PM EDT

Ariana Grande’s new album breaks streaming records on Apple Music

News

Feb 26, 2019

11:51 AM EDT

It looks like Google Home speakers will soon support Apple Music [Update]

Comments