Google Street View launches ‘Mars on Earth’ guide

Devon Island, a land mass in Canada’s Arctic, features a climate that’s unsurvivable by humans. However, Devon Island also features a Mars-like characteristic, which is why it attracts scientists and researchers alike.
Now, with Google Maps Street View, everyone can take a look at Devon Island, the closest thing to ‘Mars on Earth.’
Users will be able to take a look at Haughton Crater, a crater that’s 20km in diameter, Astronaut Canyon, which is similar to many of the valleys on Mars, and the ancient lake beds of Breccia Hills.
You can even do a guided tour of Mars on Earth that’ll guide the user through Devon Island.
The folks at Google have even captured images of Devon Island on a Pixel 3. Google has even captured enough video to create “the first-ever documentary filmed on Pixel.”
Source: Google Blog
Comments