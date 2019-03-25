Google adds French Canadian support to Assistant, could signal Home Hub Canadian release

Google is adding French Canadian language support to its Smart Display, which may lead to a Home Hub release in Canada, according to Android Police.
Google usually has a trend of adding a new language before releasing its product in a certain country.
For example, Android Police cites Google’s Home speaker supporting Italian before the product released in Italy a few days later.
Therefore, it’s likely that Canadians will soon be able to purchase Google Home Hub in the coming weeks.
However, if you have a Lenovo Smart Display, you can change Google Assistant to speak French Canadian in its settings.
Source: Android Police
Comments