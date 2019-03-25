News
Google adds French Canadian support to Assistant, could signal Home Hub Canadian release

This new language setting is available for Smart Displays

Mar 25, 2019

9:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Google is adding French Canadian language support to its Smart Display, which may lead to a Home Hub release in Canada, according to Android Police.

Google usually has a trend of adding a new language before releasing its product in a certain country.

For example, Android Police cites Google’s Home speaker supporting Italian before the product released in Italy a few days later.

Therefore, it’s likely that Canadians will soon be able to purchase Google Home Hub in the coming weeks.

However, if you have a Lenovo Smart Display, you can change Google Assistant to speak French Canadian in its settings.

Source: Android Police

