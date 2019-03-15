News
PREVIOUS

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes to get content based on Canadian-made ‘Knights of the Old Republic’

It might not be a remake or KOTOR 3, but it's something

Mar 15, 2019

6:56 PM EDT

0 comments

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Darth Malak

Games publishing giant Electronic Arts has revealed that new content based on Canadian-made Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is coming to its free-to-play mobile title Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

In the turn-based RPG’s upcoming ‘Scourge of the Old Republic’ update, players will be able to experience key moments from BioWare Edmonton‘s seminal Knights of the Old Republic game. While BioWare Edmonton’s original 2003 game let players take either a light side or dark side path, the Scourge of the Old Republic event seems to only focus on the latter storyline.

Therefore, players can expect to see such prominent Knights of the Old Republic characters as the Sith Lord Darth Revan, fallen Jedi Bastila Shan, Mandalorian mercenary Canderous Ordo, Republic soldier Carth Onasi and murderous droid HK-47.

EA didn’t confirm a specific release date for Scourge of the Old Republic but has stated it is “coming soon.” Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes can be downloaded on Android and iOS.

Meanwhile, BioWare Edmonton is keeping busy with its recently-released Anthem multiplayer shooter, as well as untitled Dragon Age and Mass Effect projects.

Image credit: Disney Interactive

Related Articles

News

Feb 5, 2019

5:29 PM EDT

Microsoft and EA reveal Xbox One bundle featuring Canadian-made Anthem

News

Mar 6, 2019

9:07 PM EDT

New Metal Slug idle RPG now available for Google Play registration

News

Mar 7, 2019

6:57 PM EDT

Pokémon Go has brought in nearly $2.5 billion in revenue

News

Mar 6, 2019

2:29 PM EDT

Nintendo is limiting the number of in-game purchases in its mobile games: report

Comments