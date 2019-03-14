20 different iCloud services are experiencing ‘issues’ right now

Apple’s System Reports page says that 20 different iCloud related services are currently experiencing issues.
It’s hard to tell if this is affecting all users since some iCloud-powered utilities we’ve tested like ‘Find My iPhone’ seem to be working for us, although the feature does remains a little janky.
The outage has been going on since 11am ET/8am PT, according to MacRumors.
Apple is already working on some of the issues listed on its ‘System Reports’ page. For example, it says “1 issue, 2 resolved issues” next to the ‘Photos’ system status.
