Alongside additions like a new share sheet and support for foldable display devices, Google is introducing a Dynamic Depth image format to Android Q,.
The company’s vice president of engineering, Dave Burke, detailed the format on the official Android Developers Blog.
“Starting in Android Q, apps can request a Dynamic Depth image which consists of a JPEG, XMP metadata related to depth elements, and a depth and confidence map embedded in the same file on devices that advertise support,” wrote Burke.
With access to all the data housed in a Dynamic Depth image, third-party app developers will have the ability to create apps that allow users to add blur and bokeh effects to their photos. Currently, with the exception of Google Photos and a couple of first-party camera apps, this is something that’s difficult to do on Android.
Once Android Q filters out to the public, we’ll likely see a variety of photo editing apps take advantage of Dynamic Depth images to offer post-capture depth editing.
What’s more, Burke says developers will even be able to use the data from Dynamic Depth images to create apps that include 3D and augmented reality functionality.
Burke says Google plan to make the Dynamic Depth image format an open standard so that OEMs can easily add the feature to their apps.
Source: Google
Comments