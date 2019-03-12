News
HTC to update U11, U12+ to Android Pie in Q2 2019

Mar 12, 2019

1:49 PM EDT

0 comments

HTC U11

After a silence of more than six months, HTC says it plans to update the U11, U11+ and U12 to Android 9 Pie sometime in the second quarter of 2019.

The Taiwanese company shared the news in a tweet it sent out on early Monday morning. Previously, the company had planned to update all three phones to the latest version of Android by the end of 2018.

“HTC is currently working on ensuring the update is compatible with our phones & we anticipate a release for U11, U11+ & U12+ customers starting Q2’19,” said the company’s official Twitter account. “Exact timing defers to operators’ availabilities in different countries.”

Of the three phones listed by HTC, both the U11 and U12+ made their way to Canada.

