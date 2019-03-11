The team behind Pushbullet has updated its popular Android notification mirroring app to add several oft-requested features.
To start, Pushbullet finally supports notification bundling. Users who subscribe to Pushbullet Channels, a feature that provides updates on specific topics and websites, will now see the app organize those notifications by category.
Pushbullet has also added support for Android’s Direct Reply feature. Users who take advantage of Pushbullet’s chat functionality can now message their contacts directly from a notification without opening the Pushbullet app first.
Lastly, there are now two quick settings tiles — one for notification mirroring and the other for SMS sync — that allows users to quickly turn on and off the two features.
Download the latest version of Pushbullet via the Google Play Store.
Source: Pushbullet
