Here’s a list of all the apps Google is killing off this spring

Google is about to trash a handful of apps and services between March 12th to April 2nd.
First on the chopping block is Google’s old messaging app Allo. The app launched in 2016 with Google Assistant integration as an iMessage competitor. It’s being shuttered on March 12th.
Inbox, Google’s secondary email app, is also being shut down in March, but there’s no set a date for when users can expect it to go offline.
Google’s URL shortener, goo.gl, is being shut down on March 30th. Google blocked this site off from new users during 2018, according to 9to5Google, but at the end of March, no one will have access to it anymore.
Google+, the search giant’s social network, has been swept up in Google’s spring cleaning, and it’s being shut down on April 2nd.
Google has replaced two of these apps with the updated Gmail and Android Messages. That said, the company hasn’t made any public efforts to replace Google+ and its URL shortener.
Source: 9to5Google
