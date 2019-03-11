Huawei sells over 10 million units of Mate 20 smartphone series

Huawei has shipped over 10 million units of its Mate 20 smartphone series worldwide within five months of launching the device.
Huawei’s CEO Yu Chengdong, who is also known as Richard Yu, posted the news on Chinese microblogging website Weibo.
“Thanks to the support, praise and recognition of the global consumers, as well as the pertinent suggestions given by everyone, there will be more breakthroughs in 2019, and I look forward to sharing with you the joy brought by scientific and technological progress,” Yu said in a post that was translated from Chinese.
To compare sales, Android Authority reported that Samsung reportedly said it sold eight million units of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus in its first month.
In Canada, the Mate 20 Pro launched in October and was priced at $1,199 CAD outright.
It might be worth noting that the company has achieved this milestone despite not making any sales in the U.S. where it is not allowed to sell its phones.
Source: Weibo, Android Authority
