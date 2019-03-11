CRTC approves Acadia Broadcasting purchase of CIGO-FM for $1.3 million

The CRTC approved Acadia Broadcasting’s purchase of CIGO-FM Port Hawkesbury, Nova Scotia from MacEachern Broadcasting for $1,363,700.
A notice on the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s website indicates the application was approved on March 11th. The purchase cost includes $81,822 in tangible benefits. Acadia Broadcasting filed its application in January.
Broadcast Dialogue reported that the company was excited about the approval and that the sale “aligns well” with Acadia’s vision.
“Listeners in Inverness, Richmond, Antigonish and Guysborough Counties can expect a continued commitment to high-quality local news and programming,” Chris Pearson, Acadia’s president said.
With this new purchase, Acadia will own and operate 15 stations across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Ontario.
Source: CRTC, Broadcast Dialogue
Comments