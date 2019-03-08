News
Apple showcases women-centric apps, books and games for International Women’s Day

Mar 8, 2019

4:00 AM EST

Apple App Store

In light of International Women’s Day, the App Store is shining the spotlight on female developers and games with strong and exciting female characters.

Some of the games with strong female leads include: Lara Croft Go, Monument Valley 2, Flipped Out- The Powerpuff Girls, DC Super Hero Girls and Marvel Contest of Champions.

If those games aren’t of interest, why not try an app that’s been developed by a woman?

The app store highlights many, including #SelfCare, Oh She Glows, Ground News, A Colour Story and Sweat Kayla.

If you’re not feeling these apps and you like to read more, why not check out some of the books featured on Apple Books that are all, yes all, written by women and showcased for this awesome day.

  • We are Displaced by Malala Yousafzai
  • Hunger: A Memoir of (My) Body by Roxane Gay
  • Just Kids by Patti Smith
  • I Hear She’s A Real Bitch by Jen Agg
  • Heroes in My Head: A Memoir by Judy Rebick
  • Becoming by Michelle Obama
  • Unbowed by Wangari Maathai
  • My Life on the Road by Gloria Steinem
  • Lakota Woman by Mary Crow Dog
  • I Know Why the Caged Birds Sing by Maya Angelou

Hope you enjoy this freaking awesome day, and as they say it, “The Future is Female,” right?

Enjoy and Happy International Women’s Day!

