Best Buy Canada is offering TCL’s 55-inch Series-6 TV for $729.99 CAD.

The Series-6 is TCL’s top of the line 4K model and one of our favourites when we reviewed the TV last month.

Best Buy Canada is showing the TV priced $799.99, so this deal only takes $70 off, with tax included you end up saving you $80 in Ontario. This deal ends today at 11:59pm EST.

For comparison, Amazon is selling a 55-inch Series-6 model for $849.99

TCL’s TV sets run on Roku OS, so if you’re looking to set up a voice-controlled living room, you can use Alexa or Google Assistant to control some aspects of the television with a few tweaks. 

Source: Best Buy Canada

