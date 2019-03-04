There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- $30 off FiGO phone with $100 voucher purchase + FREE 2GB data and SIM card
Bell
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 3GB and 10GB Share plans data options and 2GB bonus on 5GB and 7GB data options (main regions)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (all regions)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR, XS or XS Max
- $100 trade-in credit with the LG Q Stylo+ and the Alcatel 1
Chatr
Ongoing
- Removed $35 and $45 Talk & Text Only plans with Canada and Canada-US talk
Xplore Mobile
Ongoing
- Rollover 7 Plan offers 7GB of data per month for $55/month + tab
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 3GB of Bonus Data on all Data Plans for new and existing customers
Fido
New
- $5/mo. increase on Large, XL and XXL plans (main regions)
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on all Pulse plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 1GB Pulse plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Freedom Mobile
Ongoing
- 2GB bonus on $40+ plans (except $43 plan)
- $43/mo. Freedom LTE + 3GB LTE + 6.5GB 3G data promo plan
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- 50GB bonus data on $60+ plans when activating a new line or upgrading with MyTab
- New customers who BYO phone get $5/mo. off when activating a new line on a Home 2GB or Freedom LTE + 3G Promo plan OR $10/mo. off on a 10GB+ Big Gig or any Big Gig + Talk plan (in-store only)
- Up to $500 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- Up to $400 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Koodo Mobile
New
- Double booster add-ons when activating a Prepaid plan
Ongoing
- Limited -time promo plans (main regions and QC)
- Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
- FREE Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- FREE Wireless Charger Pad with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Various bonus gifts with select smartphones activation on the Tab
Bell MTS
Ongoing
- $30 credit with new Prepaid account activation
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes with $35 Prepaid plan
- 1GB bonus data with $45 Prepaid plan
Petro-Canada
Ongoing
- “Text-a-Lot” promo plan with 100 Canada mins for $15/mo.
- $35/30 Days promo plan with 50 Canada mins and 2GB
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- $10/mo. off any $30/mo. or more plan for 6 months
- $40 limited-time plan with Unlimited Talk, Text and 5GB 3G data with AutoPay
- Bonus data on select plans
- Save with AutoPay Rewards
Rogers
New
- 5GB bonus data on Ultra Tab, 4GB bonus data on Premium+ and Premium Tabs, and 3GB bonus on No Tab for all Share Everything plans (main regions)
- $15/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan + double bonus data when adding a second line to a Family plan (main regions)
Ongoing
- 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Share Everything plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $300 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Up to $450 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone X, XS or XS Max (in-store only)
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Customers buying a new device can get the VIP 85 plan without needing to subscribe to additional services (new customers who BYO phone also qualify and get $10/mo. off)
- Unlimited data, 150 mins. nationwide calling and text for $60/mo. with BYO device
- Buy one, get one FREE offer on any device activated on a 2-year voice and data plan (in-store only)
- $200 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $100 trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S10e + FREE Wireless Charger Duo
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
- Customers who bring their Google Pixel 3 or 3 XL get $600 off via 24 monthly bill credits of $25 when activating a new line
Telus
Ongoing
- 1GB bonus data on 3GB and 10GB Shared plans and 2GB bonus data on 5GB and 7GB plans (main regions)
- 2GB bonus data on 2GB data option and 4GB bonus on all other Shared plans (QC)
- Double data on 2GB, 5GB and 10GB Share plans data options (SK)
- 3GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (main regions) OR 4GB bonus data when adding an extra line to a Family plan (MB/QC/SK)
- $10/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (MB/QC/SK) OR $15/mo. off every additional line on a Family plan (main regions)
- FREE Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- FREE Wireless Charger Pad with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- $100 trade-in credit with the Apple iPhone XR or X
Videotron
New
- FREE Galaxy Buds with the Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus
- FREE Wireless Charger Pad with the Samsung Galaxy S10e
Virgin Mobile
Ongoing
- 3GB bonus on all plans except 10GB plan which comes with 5GB bonus (main regions)
- 1GB bonus on 2GB plan, 3GB bonus on 3GB and 5GB plans, 4GB bonus on other plans (QC)
- Bonus gift card on select phones
- Bonus data on $45, $55 and $65 Prepaid plans
