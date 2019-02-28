The Samsung Galaxy S10’s Bixby button remapping feature is now available on older and recently released Samsung Galaxy devices, including the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S9/S9+ and Galaxy S8/S8+.
The update adding the option to remap the Bixby button is rolling out now, according to various reports. To locate the setting, navigate to ‘Advanced Features’ in your Galaxy device’s ‘Settings’ app.
You can then get the button to start any third-party app installed on your phone, as well as change it to launch apps with a single or double button press.
To be clear, it’s not possible to disable the Bixby button completely, but at least you can give it another purpose. Also, you can only remap it to either a single or double press but not both individual button presses. That said, a long press still launches Samsung’s Bixby Voice platform.
Any way you look at it, this is a good move on Samsung’s part considering many Galaxy device owners likely have little interest in using Bixby.
At least the Bixby button can be given a more useful purpose now. For instance, I’ve set the S10 I’m using to launch Instagram when I single tap the Bixby button.
Via: SamMobile
