Pocket Casts is now available as an Alexa Skill in Canada

Popular multi-platform podcasting app Pocket Casts is now available as an Alexa Skill, Shifty Jelly, the app’s developer, announced today.
In addition to Canada, the Skill is available to Alexa users in the U.S., U.K. and Australia.
To install Pocket Casts on your Alexa-enabled device, launch the Alexa app (available on Android and iOS) and navigate to the Alexa Skills section; search for “Pocket Casts” and install the Skill — Canadian users can also install the Skill directly via the Amazon.ca website; lastly, link your Amazon and Pocket Casts accounts.
With a recent feature addition to Pocket Casts, whatever users were previously partway through listening to will be synced to their account, so if you do install Pocket Casts as an Alexa Skill, you can pick up from where you were by saying “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play my Up Next.”
Otherwise, asking the digital assistant to play a podcast involves saying, “Alexa, ask Pocket Casts to play the latest episode of x.”
A full list of voice commands can be found here.
Source: Pocket Casts
