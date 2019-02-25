Google’s Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite may have passed through the FCC

The often-rumoured Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite may have just passed through FCC certification.
According to 9to5Google, two Google-made devices bearing model numbers ‘A4RG020C’ and ‘A4RG020G’ showed up in some leaked FCC filings.
A prior report suggested the Pixel 3 Lite would have the model number G020B while the 3 XL Lite would bear the number G020F — just one letter off from the recent filings.
G020C and G020G are likely the U.S. models, while the previously leaked model numbers are likely for foreign markets.
Additionally, G020D and G020H models made an appearance, which should be the international Pixel 3 Lite and 3 XL Lite variants.
Google also filed a standard ‘Request for Confidentiality’ on January 11th for the G020G, but an accompanying lab report from January 23rd notes the device will run Android 9 Pie.
That request for confidentiality, along with similar requests for the other model numbers, expires on August 24th, 2019. This is roughly two months before Google’s typical October hardware event.
The Pixel 3 Lite has leaked repeatedly already, although it’s larger brother the 3 XL Lite hasn’t yet. Based on past leaks, the 3 Lite — and likely the 3 XL Lite — will have a plastic body styled like the Pixel 3, along with USB-C and a headphone jack.
Rumoured specs include a 5.5-inch 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution LCD screen, along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Finally, the rear 12.2MP camera supposedly is on par with the Pixel 3, while the single front camera is 8MP.
Source: 9to5Google
