News
PREVIOUS|

‘Alita: Battle Angel — The Game’ launches on Android and iOS

Feb 25, 2019

1:52 PM EST

0 comments

Alita: Battle Angel -- The Game

Publisher FoxNext Games and film production company Lightstorm Entertainment have launched Alita: Battle Angel — The Game on Android and iOSthe official tie-in game to 20th Century Fox’s recently released Alita: Battle Angel film.

Developed by GameArk, the free-to-play MMORPG has players team up with cyborg Alita and her friends as they fight to save Iron City from the evil Grewishka.

Alita: Battle Angel -- The Game screenshots

Players can engage in various player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) activities that are inspired by the events of the film. They can also enhance their arsenals through new cybernetic upgrades, weapons and mercenary recruits.

Alita: Battle Angel — The Game is FoxNext Games’ second mobile title of 2019, following the release of Alien: Blackout in late January. 

Meanwhile, Alita: Battle Angel is now playing in theatres. Based on the 1990s Battle Angel Alita manga series, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced and co-written by Kapuskasing, Ontario-born James Cameron and stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali and Ed Skrein.

Related Articles

News

Feb 25, 2019

10:58 AM EST

Google highlights Android’s use in first folding phone, 5G phone and more

News

Feb 25, 2019

11:22 AM EST

The Nintendo Switch can now run Android, sort of

News

Feb 21, 2019

3:15 PM EST

Gmail’s iOS redesign now rolling out to iOS users in Canada

News

Feb 22, 2019

12:18 PM EST

Canadian-made Cuphead may come to the Nintendo Switch: report

Comments