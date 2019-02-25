‘Alita: Battle Angel — The Game’ launches on Android and iOS

Publisher FoxNext Games and film production company Lightstorm Entertainment have launched Alita: Battle Angel — The Game on Android and iOS, the official tie-in game to 20th Century Fox’s recently released Alita: Battle Angel film.
Developed by GameArk, the free-to-play MMORPG has players team up with cyborg Alita and her friends as they fight to save Iron City from the evil Grewishka.
Players can engage in various player versus environment (PvE) and player versus player (PvP) activities that are inspired by the events of the film. They can also enhance their arsenals through new cybernetic upgrades, weapons and mercenary recruits.
Alita: Battle Angel — The Game is FoxNext Games’ second mobile title of 2019, following the release of Alien: Blackout in late January.
Meanwhile, Alita: Battle Angel is now playing in theatres. Based on the 1990s Battle Angel Alita manga series, the film is directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced and co-written by Kapuskasing, Ontario-born James Cameron and stars Rosa Salazar, Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali and Ed Skrein.
