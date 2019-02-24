Huawei announces hardware refreshed MateBook X Pro at MWC keynote

During Huawei’s Mobile World Congress (MWC) keynote, Richard Yu, the Chinese tech giant’s consumer group CEO, took to the stage to reveal a refreshed version of the MateBook X Pro.
The ultra-thin, MacBook-like laptop features a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and is rumoured to launch later this year alongside the company’s Mate X foldable smartphone.
Similar to last year’s MateBook X Pro, this new, refreshed version of the laptop features a full metal unibody and an aesthetic that is heavily inspired by Apple’s MacBook Air line.
Other MateBook X Pro specs revealed during the keynote include the laptop’s 3,000 x 2,000 screen resolution, 1,733Mbps peak Wi-Fi rate and a full speed Thunderbolt-3 port that’s capable of hooking up to a 4K external display, or an external graphics card.
The laptop also features Intel’s latest 8th-generation Coffee Lake processors, and Nvidia’s recently announced GeForce MX 250 graphics card.
Finally, the company showed off a feature called ‘OneHop’ that allows files to be transferred between the MateBook X and Huawei smartphones just by moving the handset near the laptop. Along with the MateBook X, Huawei also revealed the MateBook 14, a laptop that features less powerful hardware, including a lower resolution display, but a similar design, and a refreshed version of the MateBook 13.
The China-based company says that it currently has “no comment,” regarding the potential release of the refreshed MateBook X or MateBook 14 in Canada. Huawei confirmed to MobileSyrup that the new MateBook 13 will be released in Canada this coming March.
The MateBook 13 starts at €999 (roughly $1,488 CAD), while the MateBook 14’s initial pricing is €1,199 (about $1,786 CAD). On the other hand, the MateBook X Pro is priced at €1,599 (approximately $2,332);
While the MateBook X didn’t launch in Canada initially, Huawei eventually started selling it through Microsoft’s online store back in May of 2018.
Comments