Samsung Galaxy S10 wallpapers are now available to download

Feb 21, 2019

11:52 AM EST

The Samsung Galaxy S10’s wallpapers are now available to download.

Although the S10’s wallpapers are a little boring, most people who have used a Galaxy device in the past will find them familiar. The S10 wallpaper features a fade to black in the top right corner. The fade seems to be designed to hide the phone’s new hole-punch selfie camera.

For those who want to try out the wallpapers, XDA Developers now has all six of them available to download.

These new backgrounds are also already available on the S9 and Note 9 via the phones’ recent One UI update.

XDA’s Android File Host link has the files available, here.

Source: XDA download link

