Subway opens MyWay Rewards to all Canadians through mobile app

Subway has announced its expanding its MyWay Rewards program across Canada, allowing all Canadians to enroll, earn and redeem rewards.
To enroll, users need only to download Subway’s free app or get a Subway Card during their next restaurant visit, then register online.
Additionally, you can earn regardless of how you pay. Users will earn four reward tokens per dollar spent on all qualifying purchases. If you hit 200 tokens, you’ll automatically receive a $2.00 reward, which can be redeemed on any menu item.
Additionally, rewards members will get opportunities to earn bonus rewards, along with surprise rewards like free cookies, chips and more. On top of this, members will receive a birthday surprise as well.
Subway will celebrate the launch of MyWay Rewards with an online game called ‘Hungry Hannah’ on its website. The game will be available starting Friday, February 22nd and will task players with helping Hannah collect tokens on her way to Subway.
Additionally, Subway will host interactive arcade zones at select malls in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver in February and March. Participants will enjoy exciting new games and get a chance to win Subway swag.
You can learn more about MyWay Rewards on Subway’s website, as well as download the app for free on iOS and Android.
