CBC to stream 2019 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships

The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and CBC/Radio-Canada are partnering to ensure Canadians can watch the nation’s best Para Nordic skiers race on home turf this month.
The 2019 World Para Nordic Skiing Championships take place from February 16th to 24th in Prince George, B.C. The events will be available as live streams via the free CBC Gem app, CPC Facebook page, Radio-Canada Sports app and radio-canada.ca/sports.
Additionally, the world championships will be the first event of the Paralympic Super Series offered with both English and French streams.
20-time Paralympic medallist in swimming, Benoît Huot, will be in Prince George conducting interviews and bringing viewers behind-the-scenes content in both languages. Viewers can find these extras through CPC social media channels.
CBC Gem is available as a free download for both iOS and Android. While users can watch select channels and streams for free on Gem, there’s also a $4.99 subscription that unlocks ad-free TV and full episodes of CBC series like Schitt’s Creek.
Source: CPC
