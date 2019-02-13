Cineplex’s Mississauga Rec Room set to open in March

Cineplex is planning to launch its Mississauga Rec Room entertainment and dining centre in March.
First announced in May 2017, the facility is set to open at the Square One Shopping Centre where the Target used to be.
This will be Cineplex’s third Rec Room in Ontario and sixth Rec Room in Canada. The company currently has three centres across Alberta, one in Toronto and another in London, Ontario.
Like these other locations, the Mississauga centre will let guests play arcade games, eat and drink, try out Void VR experiences, see live shows and more. The Mississauga Rec Room will also sport exclusive axe throwing and bowling attractions.
Altogether, the Mississauga Rec Room will feature:
- 44,000 square feet of space over 2 floors
- 10,000 square foot attractions area called ‘The Yard’
- 90 amusement games
- 4 lanes of bowling
- 3 VR experiences in The VOID
- 2 great restaurants (The Shed & Three10)
- 32 draught beers offered, including local craft beer
- 95-plus screens to entertain guests
- 1,400 guest capacity
Ahead of launch, the Mississauga Rec Room will hold a job fair between February 15th and 16th. The company expects to create 250 jobs in Mississauga.
Source: RedFlagDeals
