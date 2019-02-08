News
PlayStation Flash Sale discounts PS4, PS VR games by up to 60 percent

Feb 8, 2019

Monster Hunter World Geralt

Sony has kicked off a PlayStation Store flash sale this weekend that offers various PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games for up to 60 percent off.

Below is a highlight of some of the most notable offers:

It’s worth noting that Capcom just added free content inspired by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Monster Hunter World, making it a good time to jump in if you’re a fan of CD Projekt Red’s seminal action-RPG series.

The full list of deals can be found here. The Flash Sale runs until Monday, February 11th at 11am ET.

