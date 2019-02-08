PlayStation Flash Sale discounts PS4, PS VR games by up to 60 percent

Sony has kicked off a PlayStation Store flash sale this weekend that offers various PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games for up to 60 percent off.
Below is a highlight of some of the most notable offers:
- Darksiders 3 — $63.99 CAD (regularly $79.99)
- Fallout 76 — $47.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Monster Hunter World — $32.49 (regularly $64.99)
- Moonlighter — $16.19 (regularly $26.99)
- Sprint Vector — $15.99 (regularly $39.99) [PlayStation VR]
- Tetris Effect — $40.11 (regularly $53.49) [also playable on PlayStation VR]
It’s worth noting that Capcom just added free content inspired by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt to Monster Hunter World, making it a good time to jump in if you’re a fan of CD Projekt Red’s seminal action-RPG series.
The full list of deals can be found here. The Flash Sale runs until Monday, February 11th at 11am ET.
