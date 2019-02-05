Tesla starts selling new iPhone cases and more on Amazon

News
A new Tesla store that is selling the company’s apparel and accessories has appeared on Amazon.com.

Tesla isn’t just listing its products on the online retail giant’s platform. It’s taken things a step further by building its own Amazon Storefront.

There are two types of cases — A folio and a regular case, with each one coming in three sizes. You can buy iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X cases on the store.

The regular case is $35 USD (roughly $45 CAD) and the Folio is priced at $45 USD (roughly, $60 CAD).

So far Tesla isn’t selling all of the products from its own accessory store through Amazon. Notable omissions are items like its Wall Charger and plastic floor mats.

Since Tesla went to all the trouble of setting up an Amazon store, it seems likely that it will add more items to it in due time.

Unfortunately, the Tesla Amazon store isn’t available on Amazon.ca, but it looks like you can ship most of the products from the American version of the store to Canada.

Source: Amazon Via: 9to5Mac

