Pokémon Go’s Lunar New Year’s event highlights Shiny Spoink

Double experience is the best part of this event

Feb 4, 2019

5:22 PM EST

Niantic’s latest Pokémon Go update highlights 12 pocket monsters and adds the shiny Spoink character model.

The event begins on February 4th at 4pm ET/1pm PT and runs until the 13th at the same time.

During the event, trainers will have increased chances of encountering Rattata, Ekans, Mankey, Ponyta, Electabuzz, Dratini, Mareep, Miltank, Torchic, Poochyena, Spoink, and Buneary.

During the event, users will also get double the experience points for catching and evolving Pokémon. Also, as a bonus, players have a better chance of getting a Lucky Pokémon.

Source: Niantic

