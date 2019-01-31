For film aficionados, the Criterion Collection is often the only place to find classic, obscure or remastered titles.
The Collection includes titles from classic masters like Federico Fellini, Robert Altman, Alfred Hitchcock and Francois Truffaut, as well as lesser films from filmmakers who still make movies, like Martin Scorsese.
Starting April 8th, 2019, however, film buffs in Canada and the U.S. will be able to access over 1,000 films part of the Criterion Collection through the company’s ‘Criterion Channel’ over-the-top streaming service.
We're so excited! The Criterion Channel, our new streaming service for movie lovers, will launch April 8 in the U.S. & Canada! As a Charter Subscriber, you can start watching *right now* with our Movie of the Week series! Come join us! ✨📺 https://t.co/UjYZMW1W3c pic.twitter.com/bPHA9hwSA3
— Criterion Channel (@criterionchannl) January 30, 2019
According to a series of January 30th, 2019 tweets, users can sign up for the Criterion Channel now and begin watching titles part of the company’s ‘Movie of the Week’ series.
The platform is currently only available through web browsers, but when the platform launches in April, users will be able to download Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, iOS and Android apps to access the platform.
