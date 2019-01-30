News
PREVIOUS|

Xbox One ‘deployment error’ is making the console unusable for some players [Update: Fixed]

Jan 30, 2019

2:54 PM EST

0 comments

Xbox One S

Update 4:07pm: According to a Tweet from Microsoft’s official Xbox Account, the issue has been fixed.

It looks like Microsoft is experiencing significant issues with the Xbox One right now.

A variety of Xbox One players have turned to social media to complain that they’re experiencing issues when trying to log into the console.

Some players aren’t able to access their cloud saved games, while others are encountering black screen and freezing bugs.

Microsoft says it’s aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix.

The company says it knows the cause of the glitch and is working on a solution. It remains unclear how long the system will be down.

According to a tweet from Mike Ybarra, Xbox’s corporate vice president, the ‘deployment error’ can be bypassed entirely by rebooting the console, though this method doesn’t seem to be working for all users.

Related Articles

News

Jan 29, 2019

10:53 AM EST

New Fortnite patch includes Bluetooth controller support for iPhone and Android

News

Dec 20, 2018

8:08 PM EST

Microsoft’s 343 Industries partners with Limbitless to provide Halo-themed prosthetics

Resources

Jan 30, 2019

2:26 PM EST

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in February 2019

News

Jan 30, 2019

8:00 AM EST

Halo 2 map-maker Certain Affinity plans to open new studio in Toronto

Comments