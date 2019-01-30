Update 4:07pm: According to a Tweet from Microsoft’s official Xbox Account, the issue has been fixed.
The issues surrounding Xbox One console startup, sign-in, title update errors, and our status page have now been resolved. Thank you for sticking with us while our teams addressed these issues and we appreciate the reports. As always, we’re here and we’re listening.
— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019
It looks like Microsoft is experiencing significant issues with the Xbox One right now.
A variety of Xbox One players have turned to social media to complain that they’re experiencing issues when trying to log into the console.
Some players aren’t able to access their cloud saved games, while others are encountering black screen and freezing bugs.
Microsoft says it’s aware of the issue and is currently working on a fix.
We are aware of reports of Xbox One console startup, title update and sign-in errors. We will keep everyone informed once we have more information to share. Thank you all for your patience.
— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019
The company says it knows the cause of the glitch and is working on a solution. It remains unclear how long the system will be down.
Our teams have identified the cause for our earlier issues and are continuing to address these now. Thank you for your patience, we’ll update again when we know of any other changes.
— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) January 30, 2019
If you reboot you should be ok, or will be in a few minutes. Sorry for the issue – deployment error. https://t.co/JnBcOP4QUs
— ⌨️🖱Mike Ybarra🎮 (@XboxQwik) January 30, 2019
According to a tweet from Mike Ybarra, Xbox’s corporate vice president, the ‘deployment error’ can be bypassed entirely by rebooting the console, though this method doesn’t seem to be working for all users.
