Google shuttering Google+ consumer accounts on April 2, 2019

Google revealed the timeline for the impending shutdown of its Google+ social network on Wednesday, and it’s clear that the Mountain View search giant is not wasting any time.
According to a January 30th, 2019 Google+ support page, consumer Google+ accounts will shut down on April 2nd, 2019.
Google+ will remain live for enterprise users through the search giant’s G Suite service.
In preparation for the April 2019 shutdown, Google will prevent users from creating new Google+ profile pages, communities or events on February 4th, 2019.
Google+ for website comments will also be removed from Blogger on February 4th. Other sites will lose Google+ comments by March 7th, 2019.
As of April 2nd, all Google+ comments on all sites will be deleted.
Google says Google+ sign-in buttons will stop working in the coming weeks and may be replaced by Google sign-in buttons in some cases.
Additionally, community owners and moderators downloading their community data will gain additional data for download in March 2019, including author, body and photos for every community post in a public community.
It’s worth noting that the search giant will delete content from consumer Google+ accounts, including photos and videos stored in users’ Album Archive and stored on Google+ pages. However, photos and videos saved in Google Photos won’t be deleted.
Google says the deletion process may take a few months, so users might still be able to access some of their content after April 2nd.
The company announced the shutdown of Google+ last year following data breaches that affected millions of users.
To learn more about the shutdown, users can read Google’s support page here.
Source: Google Via: Android Police
Comments