Learn How to Implement Lean Six Sigma at Work with this $92 Certification Bundle

As an effective project manager, your goal is to eliminate inefficiencies that cost your company time and money, and there are dozens of ways to do so. One popular methodology is Lean Six Sigma, and whether you’ve just been promoted to project manager or have been leading projects for years, Lean Six Sigma is a valuable skill set to have; you can learn how to implement it with this $91.60 CAD [$69 USD] certification bundle.
The Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle features three courses that will teach you how to implement Lean Six Sigma in your workplace. The first course introduces you to Lean & DMAIC methodologies using case studies, real-life projects, and simulation test papers. The second course focuses on Lean management, which focuses on pinpointing waste, and how Lean is implemented in several industries. The final course is dedicated to Minitab, a data analysis tool that businesses use to gather insights. Each of these courses comes with a certificate of completion, which you can use to impress your current and future employers.
As a Lean Six Sigma practitioner, you’ll optimize your workplace to peak efficiency, and the Lean Six Sigma Project Manager Certification Bundle will teach you how for $91.60 CAD [$69 USD], or 96% off.
