Bell shuttering remaining CDMA networks across Canada on April 30, 2019

Montreal-based national telecommunications service provider Bell Mobility is set to shutter its remaining CDMA networks across Canada on April 30th, 2019.
According to the carrier’s support website, CDMA networks in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia will be replaced by 4G networks starting on April 30th.
The carrier began ceasing its CDMA service on January 31st, 2017, beginning in Alberta and British Columbia, with the exception of Fort Nelson.
Bell then moved on to the Gaspe region in Quebec on March 3rd, 2017, before moving onto Saskatchewan on June 30th, 2017.
Fort Nelson, Quebec City, Kenora, Ontario, Nunavut, Yukon and Northwest Territories were the next regions to see the end of Bell’s CDMA service, between May 31st, 2018 and June 1st, 2018.
Once Bell’s CDMA network goes offline, subscribers using CDMA phones for calls, texts and data — as well as emergency services, like 911 — will no longer be able to use their devices.
Additionally, prepaid subscribers won’t be able to top up their accounts and their balances will expire on June 14th, 2019.
Prepaid subscribers who upgrade to a 4G-enabled device before the expiry date will be able to transfer their balance to their new device and “top-up blocks will be removed,” according to Bell.
Bell released a list of CDMA devices from HTC, Kyocera, LG, Motorola, Novatel, Palm, Research In Motion (RIM), Samsung, Sanyo, Sierra and UTStarcom that will no longer be compatible with the carrier’s network.
The list includes devices like the Motorola RAZR2 V9m, the HTC Touch, the Palm Pre, almost all of RIM’s BlackBerry phones as well as devices like the Sanyo Katana Eclipse.
Source: Bell
